Wanindu Hasaranga joins Legendary bowler to become second in ODI history with most consecutive fifers

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga entered an elite list of ODI bowlers after he took another five-wicket haul in his side's World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland. Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 133 runs in a Group B match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. Hasaranga was the star with the ball as he took his third- successive fifer to wrap Ireland on 192 in their chase of 326.

After this effort by the leg-spin all-rounder, he has become only the second bowler in the history of ODI Cricket to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in the format. The 25-year-old has achieved the feat after Pakistan great Waqar Younis became the first bowler with three-successive fifers.

Hasaranga's fifers help Sri Lanka dominate Qualifiers

Hasaranga has taken all those fifers in the ongoing Qualifiers. He returned with the figures of 5/79 in the recent game against Ireland. Earlier, Hasaranga picked 6/24 and 5/13 against UAE and Oman, respectively. Sri Lanka are dominating the Qualifiers as they have won all three of their group games till now.

Notably, Younis took three fifers against New Zealand and West Indies. He produced figures of 5/11 and 5/16 against the Kiwis and 5/52 against the Windies in 1990.

Sri Lanka defeat Ireland in World Cup Qualifier Group B

Sri Lanka ended Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup when they defeated them by 133 runs. Riding on the back of a fabulous ton by Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka made 325 in 49.5 overs. Samarawickrama scored 82.

Notably, Ireland gave a shot to the huge target in the second innings as a few contributions came from the middle and lower middle order. Harry Tector made 33, Curtis Campher scored 39, whereas George Dockrell and Joshua Little made 26 and 20, respectively. But Ireland were way short of the score as they were folded for 191 in 31 overs.

