  5. 'World Cup me bhi rest doge kya' - Indian fans livid as Rohit and Kohli miss 3rd IND vs WI ODI as well

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were expected to return for the deciding ODI. But it seems the youngsters are being given the opportunities to step up. But is it a good move so close to the World Cup?

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2023 19:04 IST
IND vs WI, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India and West Indies have locked horns in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday (August 1). The series is locked at 1-1 at the moment with the home team making a comeback in the second match with a six-wicket win. India had won the opening game of the series by five wickets chasing a 115-run target. Meanwhile, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missed the second ODI but were expected to return to action as it was the decider.

But much to everyone's surprise, the superstar duo didn't return for the third ODI as well. Perhaps, India made two changes as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat got a chance in the playing XI while Umran Malik and Axar Patel made way for them. With the kind of experimentation that is going on in the Indian team just before the World Cup, the fans are not pleased at all and they are fuming on social media currently.

While some of the fans are questioning if the team's senior players will be rested during World Cup as well, a few pointed out the fact that they shouldn't have travelled to the West Indies for the ODIs.

What did Hardik Pandya say at the toss?

Hardik Pandya stated that the players are pumped up to give their best in the series decider. He was also happy to bat first as it gives a good opportunity to the team to srt a decent total on the board. "Going to the decider the boys are pumped up and looking forward to the game. Looks good (the surface), I don't think much will change, batting first gives a good opportunity for us to set a good total," he said.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Here are some of the reactions:

