World Cup 2025: Heather Knight creates history as England beat New Zealand in Sophie Devine's farewell ODI Heather Knight scored 33 from 40 balls as England chased down 169 against New Zealand in their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash in Visakhapatnam. Knight has created history for England with her team's eight-wicket victory.

England defeated New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday as Heather Knight achieved history for her team. The English side made light work of the Whiter Ferns after chasing down a paltry total of 169 in what was New Zealand icon Sophie Devine's last ODI outing of her career.

Heather Knight creates history for England

Knight has achieved an all-time record for England after her team's victory over the White Ferns. With the eight-wicket win over New Zealand, Knight went past Charlotte Edwards for the most wins for England in ODI cricket. The former England captain now has 104 wins in the format, one more than the current coach, Edwards.

Most wins for England women in ODIs:

1 - Heather Knight: 104 wins

2 - Charlotte Edwards: 103 wins

3 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt: 93 wins

4 - Tammy Beaumont: 90 wins

5 - Jenny Gunn: 88 wins

Devine falls on 23 in her final ODI outing

Devine, the White Ferns icon, did not had a great outing with the bat as she was dismissed for just 23 off 35 balls after her team opted to bat first. The veteran all-rounder, however, had a moment of joy with the ball when she got the wicket of Knight in the 28th over of the chase.

The English side hunted down the total without much of an issue. Amy Jones slammed an unbeaten 86, the highest score by an English wicketkeeper in the Women's World Cup, while Danielle Wyatt-Hodge remained unscathed on two as England won the clash with eight wickets in hand and 21.4 overs to spare.

Earlier, Georgia Plimmer top-scored for the White Ferns with her 43 from 57 balls, while Amelia Kerr hit 35 from 43 deliveries in a New Zealand innings that crashed after Plimmer and Kerr were dismissed.

England had already qualified for the semifinal and will be facing South Africa in the first semifinal in Guwahati on October 29.