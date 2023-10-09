World Cup 2023: Where to watch England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ODI World Cup trophy

After five days of gripping action in the ongoing World Cup, it is time for yet another doubleheader as England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be in action on Tuesday, October 10. In the first game of the day the Three Lions will face Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala starting at 10:30 AM (IST) whereas the second game of the day will witness the Babar Azam-led Pakistan take on the 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England and Sri Lanka tasted defeats in their World Cup opening encounters against New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

Here are the broadcast and live-streaming details of the Bangladesh vs England and the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match:

When will the Bangladesh vs England World Cup match start?

The Bangladesh vs England match will start at 10: AM IST.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs England World Cup match on TV?

The Bangladesh vs England World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match on TV?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs England online?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England World Cup fixture can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka online?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka fixture can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.

