Monday, October 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023: Where to watch England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on TV and online?

World Cup 2023: Where to watch England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on TV and online?

Day six of the ongoing ODI World Cup will witness the second doubleheader of the tournament as Bangladesh will take on the defending champions England in Dharmasala and Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2023 23:52 IST
ODI World Cup trophy
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ODI World Cup trophy

After five days of gripping action in the ongoing World Cup, it is time for yet another doubleheader as England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be in action on Tuesday, October 10. In the first game of the day the Three Lions will face Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala starting at 10:30 AM (IST) whereas the second game of the day will witness the Babar Azam-led Pakistan take on the 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England and Sri Lanka tasted defeats in their World Cup opening encounters against New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

Here are the broadcast and live-streaming details of the Bangladesh vs England and the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match:

When will the Bangladesh vs England World Cup match start?

The Bangladesh vs England match will start at 10: AM IST.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs England World Cup match on TV?

The Bangladesh vs England World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match on TV?

Related Stories
New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Mitchell Santner's all-round show helps Kiwis beat Dutch

New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Mitchell Santner's all-round show helps Kiwis beat Dutch

Cricket set to return to summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 edition | Reports

Cricket set to return to summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 edition | Reports

World Cup 2023: Live streaming details of England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka matches

World Cup 2023: Live streaming details of England vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka matches

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs England online?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England World Cup fixture can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka online?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka fixture can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News