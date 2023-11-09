World Cup: What will happen to Pakistan and New Zealand's semifinal hopes if NZ vs SL clash gets washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand and Pakistan Cricket players.

World Cup: New Zealand are all set to have a crack at Sri Lanka in their final league stage match of World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday. The clash is set to be a do-or-a-die affair for the 2019 runners-up as they face stiff competition for a place in the semifinals. The Kiwis are currently at the 4th spot in the World Cup 2023 points table but Pakistan are breathing under the neck at 5th spot.

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash is slated to be played in Bengaluru, the city's second last game in the tournament. But the weather gods are not kind enough for these two teams to have a crack at each other. There were heavy rains in the Karnataka city in the buildup to this match. Rain also came down on the eve of the game and it is forecasted for the match day too.

What happens if the game is washed out?

If New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is washed out due to bad weather, the Kiwis will suffer the most as it could potentially lead them to get eliminated before the semifinals. The 2019 finalists are currently in 4th place in the standings and have 8 points and an NRR of 0.398. Three teams have already qualified for the knockouts - India, South Africa and Australia and there is still a fight for the final spot between three more teams - New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

If rain intervenes in the contest, there will be all efforts to have a 20-over-per-side contest to decide a winner. But if that also does not happen, the match will be washed out, resulting in both teams securing a point each. The Kiwis will then have 9 points and will be in danger of losing the 4th spot in the standings. If Pakistan or Afghanistan win their remaining match (Pakistan face England and Afghanistan face South Africa), they will leapfrog the Kiwis to take the 4th place and knock them out.

However, if both of them lose their upcoming games, the Blackcaps will be through on points and will face India in the first semifinal in Mumbai. New Zealand have an eye on the semifinal and the other on the sky.

