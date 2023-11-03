World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill create unique record together vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Team India shattered records with a 302-run win over Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Earlier, the team posted a massive total of 357 runs in their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

All three batters missed out on a well deserved century with Kohli and Gill scoring 88 and 92 runs each while Iyer was dismissed after mustering 82 runs. In response, Sri Lanka were skittled for just 55 runs in less than 20 overs, much lesser than the runs scored by the aforementioned batters. This is the third instance in ODI cricket that three batters of a single team have scored more runs than the opposition.

The first such instance happened in the 2003 World Cup during the Australia vs Namibia game when Matthew Hayden (88), Andrew Symonds (59) and Darren Lehmann (50*) outscored the opponents team score of 45 all-out. Australia had posted 301 runs batting first and won the game by 256 runs.

Nine years later, in 2012, Sri Lanka were at the receiving end of the asault from South Africa. The Proteas smashed 301 runs in their 50 overs thanks to Hashim Amla (112), Jacques Kallis (72) and AB de Villiers (52) who pumelled the opposition bowling at will. The batters easily outscored Sri Lanka who got bundled out for just 43 runs in response losing the match by a huge margin of 258 runs.

Coming back to the India vs Sri Lanka match, the gulf between the two teams was visible clearly especially with the ball. While Sri Lanka never really looked like getting a wicket apart from Dilshan Madhushanka's brilliance who also conceded 80 runs to pick five scalps, Indian bowlers seamlessly ran through their batting line-up without even dropping a sweat.

