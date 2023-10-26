World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to surpass Rohit-Shikhar in major partnership record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli against Australia during ODI game on Sep 27, 2023

India's top batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have taken the World Cup 2023 by storm as India dominate the tournament with five straight wins. Both Virat and Rohit are playing a huge role in India's superb run in the mega event at home and are set to achieve another milestone during the team's next game against England on October 29.

The Men in Blue are looking in great rhythm to secure a semifinal berth and the biggest impact has come from the star pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo have recorded 300-plus runs each from the first five games and are among the leading candidates to finish the tournament as the highest run-getters.

The duo became the fastest pair in the world to score 5,000 ODI runs together during the Asia Cup last month. Virat and Rohit have scored 5,183 runs in just 90 ODI innings at an amazing batting average of 60.97 and have 18 hundreds and 17 fifties while batting together as well.

Virat-Rohit needs only 11 runs to surpass Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 5,193 runs partnership in ODIs and to become the best pair with the highest partnership runs among active cricketers. The former captains Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar comfortably top the highest partnership runs chart with a record 8,227 runs in 176 ODI innings.

Highest partnership runs for India in ODIs:

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar - 8227 runs in 176 innings at an average of 47.55 Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma - 5193 runs in 117 innings at an average of 45.15 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - 5183 runs in 90 innings at an average of 60.97 Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar - 4387 runs in 114 innings at an average of 39.16 Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly - 4373 runs in 88 innings at an average of 50.14

