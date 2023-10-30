World Cup 2023 standings to play decisive role in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed posing with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The teams that will finish in the top seven positions in the ongoing World Cup after the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside hosts Pakistan. The qualification scenario of the eight-team event was approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2021 based on a report in ESPNcricinfo.

After the completion of the 29th match in the ongoing ODI World Cup, teams like Bangladesh and the defending ODI world champions England find themselves in ninth and tenth position on the points table.

The qualification scenario would mean that they will have to push hard and make a dash to finish in the top seven by the end of the round-robin stage. England have lost five out of their six games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table whereas Bangladesh also have just two points out of six matches and are just above the Three Lions by virtue of a better net run rate (NRR).

It also means that several other full-member nations of the ICC like West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland would also not feature in the eight-team event as they failed to qualify for the ongoing 50-over tournament in India.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament. They had defeated their arch-rivals India in the summit clash of the 2017 edition by a mammoth margin of 180 runs to clinch the silverware under the leadership wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The first edition of the showpiece event was played in Bangladesh and was won by South Africa. Since then the tournament has witnessed eight editions and Australia is the only team that has won the tournament twice - 2006 in India and 2009 in South Africa. India last won the tournament back in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

