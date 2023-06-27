Tuesday, June 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 schedule: India's semi-final venue confirmed, Pakistan will not play in Mumbai

World Cup 2023 schedule: India's semi-final venue confirmed, Pakistan will not play in Mumbai

India will be starting their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai while they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2023 16:03 IST
Team India, World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Team India

With exactly 100 days to go for the World Cup, BCCI and ICC announced the schedule of the mega event today (June 27). The tournament will be played from October 5 to November 19 with India starting their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The finalists of 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand will face each other in the opening game of the tournament.

The semi-final matches of the World Cup are scheduled to be played on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. Meanwhile, ICC has confirmed that if India make it to top four, they will play their semi-final game at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15 irrespective of their position in the points table. Moreover, Pakistan will not be playing in Mumbai in case they make it to the semi-final. Hence, they will play their knockout game in Kolkata.

In the case where India and Pakistan do not make it to the top four of the points table, then the first and fourth placed teams will lock horns in the first semi-final of the tournament in Mumbai. The second and third placed team in the table will fight for a place in the final in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the schedule announcement must have relieved the overseas fans especially who will now get to plan their travel to India to watch their favourite players and teams during the World Cup. ICC is likely to announce the details of ticket booking of all the venues soon with the tournament starting in almost three months from now.

Related Stories
India to play Pakistan in Ahmedabad as ICC finally announces the full World Cup 2023 schedule

India to play Pakistan in Ahmedabad as ICC finally announces the full World Cup 2023 schedule

World Cup 2023 schedule: Timings of matches confirmed! India to play all games at same time

World Cup 2023 schedule: Timings of matches confirmed! India to play all games at same time

World Cup 2023 schedule: 10 cities to host the tournament as Ahmedabad gets marquee clashes

World Cup 2023 schedule: 10 cities to host the tournament as Ahmedabad gets marquee clashes

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News