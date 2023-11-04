World Cup 2023: Rain, DLS help Pakistan to dominant win against unlucky New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup game on November 4

Pakistan registered a brilliant 21-run win on the DLS method against struggling New Zealand in the 36th game of the World Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 4. New Zealand scored 401 runs while batting first at a rain-hit M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but Pakistan pulled off 200 runs in just 25.3 overs to take the game.

Two more points helped Pakistan move to fifth position in the points table, on the level with Australia and New Zealand. South Africa, who face table-toppers India on Sunday, qualified for the semifinal after New Zealand's defeat.

Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first with Hasan Ali coming in for Usama Mir while New Zealand welcomed back captain Kane Williamson. Devon Conway's inconsistent form continued as he managed to score only 35 runs before losing his wicket to Hasan Ali.

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson put New Zealand on track for a huge total by adding 180 runs for the second wicket. Rachin pulled off his third World Cup hundred by top-scoring with 108 runs off 94 balls but Williamson missed his century by just five runs,

Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman contributed with crucial cameos as the Kiwis recorded their highest total in the ODI World Cup history. Mohammad Wasim took three wickets for 60 for Pakistan but star pacer Shaheen Afridi endured a poor day with no wicket for 90.

The experienced pacer Tim Southee gave New Zealand a stunning start with Abdullah Shafique's wicket in the second over. But Pakistan made a sensational comeback with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam dominating the rest of the game.

Rain interrupted the match two times but Fakhar Zaman's 63-ball hundred put Pakistan ahead on DLS. Fakhar scored 126* off just 81 balls and Babar remained unbeaten on 66 runs to help Pakistan score 200 for one in 25.3 overs before rain washed out the remaining match.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

