World Cup 2023 Points table: NZ stay above Australia despite loss, England at bottom ahead of India clash

New Zealand suffered a 5-run loss to Australia while England will be up against India in Lucknow on Sunday in World Cup 2023

The race for the top four spots has heated up in the last couple of days with South Africa and Australia registering wins against teams in fray to make it to the semifinals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, i.e., Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. A New Zealand win would have opened up the table more, however, Australia's close win has not only made the fight for the top four spots interesting but it has now meant that the two-time runners-up have lost two games in a row after starting the tournament with four wins in a dominant fashion.

Australia now have notched up four wins in a row and it has been a tremendous comeback for the five-time champions after they began the tournament with two consecutive losses. New Zealand did well to get close to Australia's 388-run score as the margin of the loss was just five runs and saved themselves from a net run rate carnage as they stayed above Australia on the points table in the third place.

World Cup 2023 points table after NED vs BAN

South Africa acquire the top spot with India in second place being the only team unbeaten in the competition so far with 10 points each. While New Zealand and Australia are in third and fourth spots respectively with eight points in six games each. The Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs to jump up two spots on the table, which means the defending champions England are languishing at the bottom.

England have lost four out of five games are in nothing to lose situation. There is still a mathematical chance for them to make it to the final four and if they have to salvage an embarrassing campaign, it has to be done now but they have a challenge of facing the hosts and the only undefeated team in India. A favourable result on Sunday, October 29 in Lucknow will not only boost their chances and help them salvage some pride but also open up the race for the knockouts.

Bangladesh with five losses are officially knocked out of the race as they have been mighty disappointing with both bat and ball. Bangladesh will next take on Pakistan, who are sailing in the same boat as England and will need to win everything with big margins to give themselves an outside chance.

