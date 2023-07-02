Not India vs Pakistan, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly rates THIS clash 'better' ahead of World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

India vs Pakistan called the greatest rivalry, is set to unfold on October 15 in Ahmedabad as the Cricket World Cup returns to India. The quadrennial tournament will be played across 46 days from October 5 and the Indian team will travel to nine cities to embrace the festival of cricket in the country. As the world eagerly waits for Rohit Sharma's men to have a crack at some of the finest teams in the world, numerous fans are gearing up to watch India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad.

However, the former India captain has rated not India vs Pakistan but India vs Australia to produce better quality matches. "There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai,” Ganguly told Star Sports.

India will kick start their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia and Ganguly believes that this is the contest that is a better game in the tournament. “India did not play well in that tournament (2021 T20 WC) but according to me, India vs Australia tends to be a better game in the World Cup because the quality is better,” Ganguly added.

The Men in Blue will be playing the tournament group stage across nine cities and will travel to most. Out of the 10 World Cup venues, the 2011 World Cup champions will not play only in Hyderabad. India are in a dire hunt for an ICC title after lifting the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the home might bring the fortunes back for Rohit Sharma's men. As the tournament is set to kick start in about three months, India will be looking to break the jinx.

Latest Cricket News