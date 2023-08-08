World Cup 2023: Netherlands set to have special camp in Alur before the mega event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands qualified for the World Cup with a superb show in the qualifiers

The Netherlands cricket team is set to land in India well before the upcoming ODI World Cup. The mega event is scheduled to start on October 5 with the match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The Netherlands will be starting their campaign against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. The Dutch side will be travelling to India well before and are set to have a 12-day camp in Alur, near Bengaluru.

This pre-World Cup camp has been organised jointly by Netherlands Cricket and the Karnataka State Cricket Association and will take place from September 19 to October 1. All the participating teams in the World Cup will also play two warm-up games each and this preparation time will definitely keep the Netherlands in good stead for the mega event. Moreover, the Dutch side is trying to extend this camp by a couple more weeks and any confirmed news is likely to come in the coming few days. A KSCA official confirmed the development to Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

Netherlands put on a stunning show in the World Cup qualifiers played in Zimbabwe. They defeated West Indies chasing down 373 runs and then beat Scotland convincingly pipping them in the net run-rate to lock the second spot. This is the first time the Netherlands will be playing in the 50-over World Cup since 2011 and overall they will be featuring in the mega event for the fifth time.

As far as their schedule is concerned, after opening their campaign against Pakistan on October 6, they are set to play against New Zealand in Hyderabad on October 9, against South Africa on October 17 in Dharamsala, against Sri Lanka on October 21 in Lucknow, against Australia in Delhi on October 25, against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 28, against Afghanistan in Lucknow on November 3, against England in Pune on November 8 before finally moving to Bengaluru to face hosts India on November 11.

Latest Cricket News