World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson likely to play, Lockie Ferguson to miss South Africa clash

New Zealand are scheduled to face South Africa in their next game in the ongoing World Cup in India. The clash will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (November 1). It is a crucial encounter especially for the Kiwis who have lost their last two matches after registering four wins on the trot.

Their skipper Kane Williamson is likely to return for the massive clash aas coach Gary Stead has stated that Williamson will train with the team 24 hours before the match. The Kiwi captain had sustained a thumb injury after a throw hit him during the match against Bangladesh. It was a comeback game for him after recovering from ACL injury he had sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March.

The thumb injury ruled him out of a few more matches even as New Zealand hoped for him to recover in time for the last leg of the league stage matches. The hope seems to be paying dividends for them as there is a possibility that Wiliamson might play against South Africa. "It was just low-level intensity, but he will train tomorrow [Monday] and the next day, with a view to potentially being available for this game. That will depend just how he comes through in the next couple of days," Stead said according to Newshub.

Meanwhile, Stead has ruled Lockie Ferguson out of the clash against South Africa after he limped off after bowling three overs against South Africa. Even Mark Chapman is doubtful for the Proteas clash after he pulled up a calf niggle in the training. "[Ferguson] has woken up feeling a little bit better than certainly what he has, but he will be getting a scan tomorrow morning here in Pune. We're hopeful it's maybe something about just a week in terms of return to play. It's something that he's had in the past its niggled away, but this has just flared up again at perhaps a bad time for him.

"We're unsure at this stage whether he will play in the next game or be available, but he's progressed well and he's not far away from being selectable again," Stead added.

