World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah removes Dawid Malan, Joe Root on consecutive balls to dent England's chase | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah once again displayed why he is considered among the best pacers going around in world cricket at the moment as he claimed the big wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root to peg England back early in their run chase at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

Bumrah needed to strike early with the new ball for India to claw their way back into the game and the 29-year-old pacer did exactly what the doctor ordered for the team. Firstly, he got rid of Malan as the latter chopped the ball onto his stumps on the fifth delivery of the 5th over and the Men in Blue got their first breakthrough of the game.

India's pace spearhead Bumrah didn't just remain content with Malan's wicket and also removed England's most reliable batter Root on the next delivery. Root shuffled just so slightly towards his off stump and the ball angled into him and hit flush on his pads. He was adjudged plumb in front on the field by Rod Tucker but Root decided to take the DRS (Decision Review System). The third umpire Ahsan Raza upheld the on-field call and Root was forced to trudge back to the dressing room in despair.

Watch Bumrah's wickets:

India's playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan KishanSupport

Support staff:

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip

England's playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bench:

Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

Support staff:

Richard Dawson, Matthew Mott, David Saker, Carl Hopkinson

