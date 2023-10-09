World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah creates unique record against Australia, first player to do so in 40 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

India and Australia opened their campaign in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday (October 8). The match was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the hosts opened their account with a six-wicket win thanks to the bowlers and brilliant knoks from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah ended up creating a unique record at the World Cup against Australia despite picking up only two wickets.

He scalped wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins during his 10-over spell conceding only 35 runs. Perhaps he was the one to draw first blood in the match sending back Marsh for a six-ball duck. With this wicket, he became the first Indian bowler to dismiss an Australian opener for a duck in the history of World Cup. Before this instance, Indian bowlers had never dismissed any Australian opener for a duck in the mega event.

It was a superb delivery from Bumrah to eke out an edge off Marsh's bat as Virat Kohli dived to his left to pluck a catch. The catch also took Virat Kohli at the top of the list among Indians to take most catches in World Cup going past Anil Kumble.

As far as the match is concerned, Ravindra Jadeja was the best bowler for India returning with figures of 3/28 in 10 overs. Apart from him and Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav also picked up two wickets conceding only 42 runs in his 10 overs. Thanks to the effort of the bowlers, India managed to pick all 10 wickets of the Aussies for just 199 runs. In the chase, the hosts were in big trouble losing three wickets for just two runs. But then Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97) stitched a record-breaking 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India home safely.

