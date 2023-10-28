'Inki galti se hum final haar gaye to': Harbhajan Singh concerned for India, lashes out at ICC

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan's loss to South Africa opened the door for a fresh set of debates on social media. The clash between the two giants was an absolute thriller as it came right down the wire with the Proteas finding enough to go past the Pakistan challenge by 1 wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The loss pushed Pakistan to the brink of an early World Cup elimination and put Proteas on the top of the points table.

There was a big moment in the game when Pakistan could have won the match but an LBW decision cost them. Haris Rauf had produced a magic with an inswinger as Tabraiz Shamsi was hit on the pads and the Pakistan players yelled in an appeal for the final wicket. But the umpire ruled it not out and it stayed that way on Pakistan's review. The review showed the ball clipping the leg stump but it was the umpire's call. The incident has raised a big debate on social media.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has opened on the heated umpire's call issue. He wrote multiple posts on social media platform X over it and lashed out at ICC for the call. Harbhajan was concerned if the rule can hurt India and eventually lead them to lose the World Cup. "It doesn’t matter aaj kon jeeta kon haara.. it’s doesn’t matter for me kon khel raha hai or thaaa .. par niyam theek nahi hai.. Kal ko yeh hamare sath bi ho sakta hai.. inki (umpires) ki galti k kaaran hum final Haaar gaye tho ? Phir kya hoga," Harbhajan wrote on social media platform X.

He also addressed the issue in a reply to Harsha Bhogle. "Ball hitting the stump is out Harsha simple ! This can happen with indian team tomorrow. ICC need to either stick to tech or umpire call .. there isn’t a need of tech in the game if umpires call is the last call. You can’t have one suggesting out and one saying not out ! Rubbish it is," the 2011 World Cup winner wrote.

