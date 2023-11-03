India's medal ceremony gets Sachin Tendulkar's presence, players go berserk after winner gets announced: VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI SCREENGRAB India's medal ceremony.

IND vs SL: India's latest 'Best-fielder' medal ceremony was attended by Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after India mauled Sri Lanka in a lop-sided affair at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The medal ceremony is one of the most awaited things after an India game as not only the fans but also the cricketers themselves fail to hide the excitement beneath. The same was on show after the hosts played their last game in Mumbai on Thursday.

As customary, fielding coach T Dilip began the ceremony proceedings with a speech praising the efforts of the Indian players on the field. He then revealed that the best fielder award will be revealed by a "Legend who's a perfect example of cricket excellence." As the players came forward in eagerness, the legend turned out to be none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The players howled and the Legend joined the ceremony virtually with a special message for them. He then announced Shreyas Iyer as the winner of the special medal.

While Sachin was sharing a message for the team, the players were all ears for the former cricketer. He also shared an anecdote of how the 2003 World Cup-bound Indian team had a slogan 'I can, we can'. When Tendulkar called Iyer's name, the players yelled in excitement and Iyer was seen jumping off his feet.

Watch the Video here:

Shreyas Iyer's second medal

Notably, Shreyas Iyer is now a double medallist for the 'Best Fielder' award. He earlier won the honour after India's win against New Zealand. The Indian team celebrated that ceremony in another special way as the winner's name was revealed by a 'spidey sense'.

India maul Sri Lanka

The Indian team outclassed Sri Lanka by a record margin. They defeated them by 302 runs to register their biggest victory in the ODI World Cup history. This was also their second-biggest win in the format. India have now qualified for the semifinals too as they are unbeaten with seven wins in the tournament so far.

Latest Cricket News