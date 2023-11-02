World Cup 2023: India set new all-time ODI record after registering 357 runs against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2, 2023

India recorded another huge total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka in their ongoing World Cup 2023 game on Thursday, November 2. Shubman Gill tops-scored with 92 runs for India while in-form pacer Dilshan Madushanka pulled off his maiden five-fer for Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the tournament at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Sri Lanka were off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma's valuable wicket on the second delivery of the game. But Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli dominated the game with an 189-run stand for the second wicket to keep India on track for a big total.

Gill missed on his maiden World Cup hundred by eight runs in a huge upset for the fans and then the fans suffered a big heartbreak when Kohli missed out on his century. Kohli scored 88 runs off 94 balls as he missed out on a chance of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for most ODI hundreds.

After Kohli and Gill's departures, Shreyas Iyer took the charge by smashing 82 runs off just 56 balls to help India score their fourth-highest total in ODI World Cup history. Indian batters missed out on an individual hundred by a narrow margin but the team managed to bag a huge milestone.

The Men in Blue recorded their highest ODI total with no individual player scoring a century. Earlier on the West Indies tour in August, India recorded 351 runs with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 85 runs at Brian Lara Stadium.

India's highest ODI totals without a hundred:

357/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 351/5 vs West Indies in 2023 350/6 vs Sri Lanka in 2005 349/7 vs Pakistan in 2004 348/5 vs Bangladesh in 2004

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

