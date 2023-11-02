Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
  5. World Cup 2023: India set new all-time ODI record after registering 357 runs against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

World Cup 2023: India set new all-time ODI record after registering 357 runs against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Shubman Gill top-scored with 92 runs while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer registered brilliant fifties to help India score their biggest-ever total in ODIs without any hundred. A total of 357/8 also emerged as India's fourth-highest total in the ODI World Cup history.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2023 19:33 IST
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede
Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2, 2023

India recorded another huge total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka in their ongoing World Cup 2023 game on Thursday, November 2. Shubman Gill tops-scored with 92 runs for India while in-form pacer Dilshan Madushanka pulled off his maiden five-fer for Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the tournament at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Sri Lanka were off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma's valuable wicket on the second delivery of the game. But Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli dominated the game with an 189-run stand for the second wicket to keep India on track for a big total.

Gill missed on his maiden World Cup hundred by eight runs in a huge upset for the fans and then the fans suffered a big heartbreak when Kohli missed out on his century. Kohli scored 88 runs off  94 balls as he missed out on a chance of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for most ODI hundreds. 

After Kohli and Gill's departures, Shreyas Iyer took the charge by smashing 82 runs off just 56 balls to help India score their fourth-highest total in ODI World Cup history. Indian batters missed out on an individual hundred by a narrow margin but the team managed to bag a huge milestone.

The Men in Blue recorded their highest ODI total with no individual player scoring a century. Earlier on the West Indies tour in August, India recorded 351 runs with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 85 runs at Brian Lara Stadium. 

India's highest ODI totals without a hundred:

  1. 357/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2023
  2. 351/5 vs West Indies in 2023
  3. 350/6 vs Sri Lanka in 2005
  4. 349/7 vs Pakistan in 2004
  5. 348/5 vs Bangladesh in  2004

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

