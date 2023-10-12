IND vs AFG: Ruckus breaks out between fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium during India vs Afghanistan clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Delhi stadium fight.

IND vs AFG: The Indian Cricket team kept a clean sheet at the ICC World Cup 2023 when it steamrolled Afghanistan in a lopsided affair at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Riding on the back of a record-breaking outing by captain Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue thumped their opponents by 8 wickets in a 273-run chase. However, apart from the stupendous outing by the hosts, a video caught the attention of the users on social media.

In a video being circulated on social media, a few fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium can be seen indulging in a fight in one of the stands of the venue. Numerous users have shared the ruckus video and expressed disappointment over it. Notably, the reason for the fight has not yet been confirmed.

Watch the Video here:

This is not the first time that a fight broke out at the Delhi Stadium. Just this year in IPL 2023, a video was widely circulated on the Internet where fans were indulged in a brawl. That fight broke out in a match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in late April.

The Indian cricket team has now won two back-to-back matches at ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and co. made light work of the 273-run chase as they gunned down the target within 35 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Captain Sharma shattered multiple records on his way to a 63-ball hundred. His 7th ODI World Cup ton took him past Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries scored in the history of the 50-over World Cup. Sharma also surpassed Aussie legend Ricky Ponting in the list of most hundreds in the ODI format. The 36-year-old now has 31 tons in the one-day format and is third in the tally behind Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Sharma would be looking to keep his good work going as India now face Pakistan in their third match of the tournament in two days.

