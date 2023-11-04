World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of remainder of tournament, India name replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya.

World Cup 2023: India suffered a big blow in the charge towards World Cup 2023 as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, ICC confirmed. The Indian star suffered an injury to his ankle and missed out on being part of India's three matches in the league phase. He will now be replaced by fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in the side.

"India's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has received a massive hit with news that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the tournament," ICC wrote in a news release on Saturday. Pandya picked an injury to his ankle while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling in the India vs Bangladesh clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19. He was not part of India's games against New Zealand (October 22), England (October 29) and Sri Lanka (November 2).

Following the injury, Pandya did not take part in the Bangladesh clash too and was taken for scans. He went to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the recovery process. Pandya was part of India's first four matches. He got to bat only once in the tournament. His unbeaten 11-run knock against Australia remains the only innings he has played in the marquee tournament. The all-rounder could pick up only five wickets in the four games including the injury-curtailed spell against Bangladesh of just three balls.

Prasidh Krishna's ODI career

Pandya's replacement Prasidh Krishna has played 17 ODIs in his two-year-long career. Prasidh has played only three ODIs in 2023 since his injury return to International cricket. He was also part of the ODI Asia Cup squad in September.

