World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma shatters Kane Williamson's elite captaincy record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Australia at the World Cup 2023 final

Indian cricket team were off to a flying start against Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday and once again it was Rohit Sharma leading the charge. After being asked to bat first, Rohit gave India another sensational start by smashing 47 runs off just 31 balls at Ahmedabad's 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rohit's attacking approach has been a crucial factor in India's path to the World Cup final with quickfire knocks. He quickly shifted the gear by smashing two cracking fours off Josh Hazlewood in the second over and followed the momentum with seven boundaries.

After scoring 29 runs, Rohit scripted history for scoring the most runs by a captain in the ODI World Cup edition. Rohit had scored 550 runs before the final game and went on to break New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's record of 578 runs which he claimed in 2019.

Most runs by captain in ODI World Cup edition:

Rohit Sharma - 597 runs in 2023 Kane Williamson - 578 runs in 2019 Mahela Jayawardene - 548 runs in 2007 Ricky Ponting - 539 runs in 2007 Aaron Finch - 507 runs in 2019

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News