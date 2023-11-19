Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's all-time record of sixes in ODIs, surpasses Rahul Dravid in another

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma vs Australia at World Cup 2023 final on November 19

India were off to a thrilling start against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. After dominating every opponent in the tournament, India struggled for a similar performance while batting first in the summit clash against five-time champions.

Rohit gave India a quick start despite losing opening partner Shubman Gill early. Rohit put India in front by smashing 47 runs off just 31 balls and shattered a few records during his fierce knock. India's captain produced four fours and three big sixes to display his attacking intent.

After smashing his third six off Glenn Maxwell in the tenth over, Rohit broke Chris Gayle's all-time record of hitting most sixes against an opponent in ODIs. Rohit has now recorded 87 sixes against Australia in ODIs, the most by any cricketer against a single opponent in the 50-over cricket. The legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle previously held the record for registering 85 sixes against England.

Most sixes vs an opponent in ODIs:

87 sixes - Rohit Sharma vs Australia 85 sixes - Chris Gayle vs England 63 sixes - Shahid Afridi vs Sri Lanka 53 sixes - Sanath Jayasuriya vs Pakistan

In another record, Rohit surpassed the former India captain and the current head coach Rahul Dravid to score the most ODI runs at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Most ODI runs at Narendra Modi Stadium:

354 runs - Rohit Sharma 342 runs - Rahul Dravid 316 runs - Chris Gayle 246 runs - Virat Kohli 215 runs - Sachin Tendulkar

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

