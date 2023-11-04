World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman smashes 63-ball hundred to give Pakistan control in record-breaking chase

Follow us on Image Source : AP Fakhar Zaman vs New Zealand at World Cup 2023 on November 4

Pakistan's star opener Fakhar Zaman scripted history when he smashed a record-breaking century against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, November 4. Fakahar pulled off a quickfire unbeaten hundred to put Pakistan in the driving seat while chasing a huge 402-run target at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fakhar took only 63 balls to reach 100 runs and added an unbeaten 154 runs for the second wicket with captain Babar Azam. Fakhar registered the fastest-ever ODI World Cup hundred for Pakistan to enter the record books. He scored 106* runs off just 69 balls with the help of seven fours and nine sixes when rain interrupted the game during the 22nd over.

Fakhar broke former star Imran Nazir's record of 95-ball hundred scored in the 2007 edition of the tournament to score the fastest hundred for Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan's team is chasing a record 402-run target but remains ahead with 160 runs in 21.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

