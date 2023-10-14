World Cup 2023: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan under injury cloud, doubtful for India clash in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan seems like a doubtful starter for the upcoming World Cup clash against hosts India on Thursday, October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune due to an injury that he sustained during the match against New Zealand.

Shakib sustained an injury to his left quad while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and seemed in a lot of discomfort while batting in the middle. The southpaw had to be attended by the Bangladesh cricket team's physio during his 50-ball 41-run-knock.

While it is yet to be confirmed that he has sustained a grade one or two tear, even if he misses the game as a precautionary measure it will put Bangladesh in deep trouble as they have already lost two out of their first three games.

Even after facing a lot of discomfort while batting, Shakib did bowl his quota of ten overs and got the big wicket of opener Devon Conway who was looking set for a big individual score. Conway who was batting on 45 off 59 balls attempted a reverse sweep and missed it completely. He was adjudged plumb in front and Shakib brought joy to the Bangladesh camp.

However, regardless of Shakib's valiant effort on the field, the Blackcaps ran away with the game and chased down the total of 246 in just 42.5 overs with eight wickets to spare. The Bangladesh captain was immediately rushed to the hospital as soon as the game got over.

Bangladesh began their World Cup campaign in style after defeating Afghanistan in a one-sided affair while playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and won the game by six wickets after restricting the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side to just 156.

However, their high didn't last very long as they were hammered by England at the same venue by 137 runs.

