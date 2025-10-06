'Won't be surprised if he is given T20 captaincy too': Panesar on Shubman Gill's rising leadership stocks Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, was also made the full-time skipper in the ODIs as the 26-year-old replaced Rohit Sharma in the job for the Australia series. Former England spinner reckoned that it might not be long before Gill, who is the vice-captain in T20Is, is named the skipper there too.

New Delhi:

26-year-old Indian batter Shubman Gill's leadership stocks have risen rapidly as the top-order batter is set to become India's full-time captain in ODIs, after assuming the role in Tests, rather successfully. Gill, who led India to 2-2 series draw in his first Test assignment is being seen as the next all-format leader by the selectors and the current head coach Gautam Gambhir and him replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain right after the latter winning the Champions Trophy is part of the larger plan for him to settle into the role two years out from the World Cup.

Now, former England spinner, Monty Panesar, reckoned that it won't be long, before Gill, who is the vice-captain in T20Is, is named the skipper in the shortest international format too. "Well, I think it is a great decision because I think he has done really well. Making him captain while Rohit Sharma is there, he can help him and guide him during the series. It is a really good move. We have seen he is a natural leader that we have seen in England," Panesar told ANI.

"When you give him responsibility, you see the best of Shubman Gill. I think we will see the best of him in the ODI series. I wouldn't be surprised that they give him the T20I captaincy because I think he is a type of player who does well when you give him responsibility," the former England spinner further added. Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I skipper is currently 35 and India might look at a new leader for the format after the T20 World Cup in six months' time.

Gill, however, will have a huge responsibility of leading the ODI side, with a World Cup scheduled to be held in a couple of years, and having to hold his own despite having the seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside him in the ODI setup.

"It is the biggest honour to be able to lead your country in the One Day and to be able to lead a side that has done well. It's an immense pride for me. I hope I will be able to do great. I think we have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup, and obviously the ultimate goal is [to win] the World Cup in South Africa," Gill had said in a video posted by the BCCI, following India's win in the opening Test against the West Indies.