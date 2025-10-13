Women's World Cup 2025 updated points table: South Africa pip India to fourth after Bangladesh win South Africa clinched another close win in the Women's World Cup 2025 after chasing down 233 against Bangladesh with three wickets in hand. The Proteas have gone above India in the World Cup points table with their third win in the tournament.

New Delhi:

South Africa's lower-order came to the rescue once again as the Proteas registered a thrilling win in a tense chase against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup 2025. Chasing 233, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon took the team home with match-defining knocks in a three-wicket win over the Bangladesh side at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Monday, October 13.

Kapp and Tryon starred with half-centuries to set the chase, while de Klerk, for the second time in a row, finished the match for her team.

The Proteas were reeling at 78/5 with the Bangladesh spinners doing good work. The situation was tough, by Kapp and Tyron raised their hands for an 85-run stand for the sixth wicket that not only bailed the team out of trouble but also set the chase.

But when Kapp was dismissed for 56, holing out to long-off, and Tryon was run out on 62, the Proteas were in trouble, needing 35 from the final five overs with de Klerk left with the tail.

She kept her nerves under check and, after being dropped in the second last over, took the team home with three wickets in hand and as many balls to spare.

South Africa go past India in World Cup 2025 points table

The Proteas have pipped India in the Women's World Cup 2025 points table after their third win in the tournament. After being shot for 69 in their opener against England, the Proteas have won three games in a row.

Australia are currently on top of the points table with seven points from four matches, including a washed-out fixture against Sri Lanka. England are second with six points from three matches.

New Zealand stand in fifth with a solitary win from their three outings, with Bangladesh in sixth with one win in their four fixtures. Sri Lanka (seventh) and Pakistan (eighth) are the only teams not to have a win after playing three matches each, although the former have one point from their abandoned fixture against the Aussies.

Updated points table: