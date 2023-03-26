Sunday, March 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen becomes World champion again, joins Mary Kom in elite list

Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen becomes World champion again, joins Mary Kom in elite list

Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen crowned World champion for second consecutive time.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2023 20:02 IST
Zareen crowned World champion
Image Source : INDIA TV Zareen crowned World champion

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's star pugilist Nikhat Zareen continued to reign over the world as the 26-year-old won her second successive World title in the Boxing Championships. Zareen thrashed Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50kg summit clash in New Delhi.

Zareen dominated the contest right from the first round as she won it by 5-0. The second round of the contest was a closely fought one but Zareen turned the game more in her favour in the final round of the match and won the title clash with a 5-0 score.

Zareen joins Mary Kom in elite list

Nikhat Zareen has an elite list featuring legendary pugilist Mary Kom. Zareen is only the second Indian after Kom to win World Championships for two times in her career.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News