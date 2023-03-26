Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen becomes World champion again, joins Mary Kom in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Zareen crowned World champion

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's star pugilist Nikhat Zareen continued to reign over the world as the 26-year-old won her second successive World title in the Boxing Championships. Zareen thrashed Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50kg summit clash in New Delhi.

Zareen dominated the contest right from the first round as she won it by 5-0. The second round of the contest was a closely fought one but Zareen turned the game more in her favour in the final round of the match and won the title clash with a 5-0 score.

Zareen joins Mary Kom in elite list

Nikhat Zareen has an elite list featuring legendary pugilist Mary Kom. Zareen is only the second Indian after Kom to win World Championships for two times in her career.

