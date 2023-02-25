Women's T20 World Cup: Only 1 Indian makes cut as ICC reveal nominees for Player of tournament award

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Only 1 Indian features in ICC's shortlist of Player of the tournament award

Women's T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council on Saturday revealed the shortlist of the players nominated for the Women's T20 World Cup Player of the tournament award. Notably, only 1 Indian player made the cut, which included 9 players from across the 10 teams competing. The list is dominated by five-time winners Australia.

In the shortlist released by ICC, India's Richa Ghosh finds herself being nominated for the award. The Indian middle-order player has made her name as a finisher and played with a strike rate of 130 in the tournament. Ghosh smashed 168 runs in five games at an average of 68. The wicket-keeper batter has only been dismissed on two occasions. She was also good behind the wickets.

The Aussies had three players from their team, followed by two each from England and South Africa. West Indies and India had one player featured in the list each. The Australians that dominated the list are Skipper Meg Lanning (139 runs, average 69.50), wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy (171 runs, average 57) and all-rounder Ash Gardner (81 runs and nine wickets). Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs at an average of 72) and spinner Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets at 4.5 economy) featured for the 2009 champions. For the first time finalists South Africa, Laura Wolvaardt and opener Tazmin Brits are featured in the list. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews was also in the list.

India made a semifinal exit in the tournament as the 2020 runners-up lost the penultimate clash to five-time champions Australia. The Indian team was in control of the chase but once the set Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur went back, things started to change for India. While Rodrigues scored 43, Kaur hit a 52-run knock as India made their way into the match after a loss of three early wickets. However, Rodrigues got out off an edge, while an unfortunate run out accounted for Kaur's wicket. Then the new batters, including Ghosh and Deepti Sharma could not get India over the line as India finished at 167/8.

Latest Cricket News