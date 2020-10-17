Women's T20 Challenge: Mansi Joshi tests positive for COVID-19; to miss tournament

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mansi Joshi has represented India in 11 ODIs and 8 T20Is so far, and was the part of the Velocity squad in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge.

India women's cricketer Mansi Joshi has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Joshi, who has represented India in 11 ODis and 8 T20Is, was a part of the Velocity squad in the tournament.

According to a report on CricBuzz, UP's uncapped pacer Meghna Singh has been named as replacement for Joshi, subject to BCCI's approval.

The BCCI last week announced the squads for the three sides participating in the Women's T20 Challenge. The 2020 edition of the tournament will be played between November 4-9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will be leading the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity sides respectively.

The Women's T20 Challenge will mark the return of Indian women's cricketers to action after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the squads for all the three sides:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (V/C), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (V/C), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (V/C), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sene Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha, Megha Singh (subject to BCCI's approval)

