LIVE WT20, Velocity vs Supernovas 2022, Live Score, Latest Updates: Velocity win toss, opt to bowl first

Velocity opt to bowl first

SPN 46/0 after 6 overs:

Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bat only. Chasing is difficult here. We are looking to set 160 on the board and then we have a great bowling side. We have two changes. We need to start well. The first six overs are very important. Getting 40 runs on the board in the first six overs without losing wickets would be good. With wickets in hand, we could look at setting a strong total.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Velocity restricted Supernovas at 46/0. Dottin and Punia were seen setting their foot and building grounds for a stable partnership. While there was just a boundary and a sixes hit during first 5 overs, an easy catch of Dottin was dropped by Deepti Sharma . On Khaka's delivery to Dottin, Deepti went for DRS with a LBW appeal, the ball tracking showed the ball to be just clipping the top of leg-stump and the decision was kept at Umpire's call. Dottin started the sixth over with two back to back sixes but the bowler Sneh Rana gave 3 runs in next four balls.

Supernovas Playing XI: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya

Deepti Sharma: We're going to bowl first. There is a bit of freedom for the bowlers early on, and that's why we wanted to chase. Chasing is the preferred option as well. Same team. We want to get better with the bat.

Velocity Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka

