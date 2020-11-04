Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Live Streaming, Supernovas vs Velocity: How to watch Supernovas vs Velocity online

Image Source : PTI Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming, Supernovas vs Velocity: Find full details on when and where to watch Supernovas vs Velocity.

Live Streaming Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity Live Match Online on Hotstar

The Women's T20 Challenge 2020 is all set to kick off with defending champions Supernovas playing Velocity at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The four-match tournament will feature stars from many countries including Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies. All matches will be held at a single venue -- Sharjah.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas have been phenomenal in the last two seasons, having clinched the title on both the occasions. They will be aiming to clinch third straight title under their belt. Mithali Raj-led Velocity, on the other hand, will aim to avenge last year's final defeat against the Supernovas. Both sides had met in the summit clash of the last season at Jaipur, where Supernovas had lifted the title by successfully chasing down 122 runs.

Supernovas will rely on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues to shine with the bat. While Velocity will be expecting 16-year-old Shafali Verma to replicate her T20 World Cup exploits.

Where will Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Velocity take place? Supernovas vs Velocity will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. When will Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Velocity start? Supernovas vs Velocity will start at 7:30 pm IST on 4 November 2020 (Wednesday) Where can you watch Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Velocity online? You can watch Supernovas vs Velocity on Hotstar. Where can you watch Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity TV telecast? You can watch Supernovas vs Velocity on Star Sports Network. What are the squads for Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity? Supernovas squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik. Velocity squad: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam and M Anagha.

