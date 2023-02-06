Women's Premier League: Dates of WPL out! Gujarat, Mumbai likely to face in tournament opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WPL to be held in March

Women's Premier League: In a major development ahead of the first season of the Women's Premier League, the WPL is set to begin from March 4 onwards. The tournament, which will feature top women players having a go at each other is set to feature 22 matches.

According to a report by PTI, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told on Monday that the tournament will start on March 4. "The Women's Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said as quoted by PTI. Earlier there were media reports about the dates of the tournament.

