Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Women's Premier League: Dates of WPL out! Gujarat, Mumbai likely to face in tournament opener

Women's Premier League: Dates of WPL out! Gujarat, Mumbai likely to face in tournament opener

Women's Premier League: The Women's tournament is set to be played in March 2023. The auctions for the event will be held on February 13.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 21:08 IST
WPL to be held in March
Image Source : GETTY WPL to be held in March

Women's Premier League: In a major development ahead of the first season of the Women's Premier League, the WPL is set to begin from March 4 onwards. The tournament, which will feature top women players having a go at each other is set to feature 22 matches. 

According to a report by PTI, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told on Monday that the tournament will start on March 4. "The Women's Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said as quoted by PTI. Earlier there were media reports about the dates of the tournament. 

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News