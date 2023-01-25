Women's Premier League | BCCI announces bidders for WPL league as five cities revealed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI announces bidders for Women's Premier League

Women's Premier League: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the winners of the bid for the Women's Premier League. The Indian Board made the announcement on social media as five cities set to be featured in the first edition of the WPL league were also revealed.

"BCCI announces successful bidders for Women's Premier League. The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr. A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for WPL," BCCI wrote on Twitter. The five successful bidders are Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

BCCI will earn 4669.99 Cr from the sale of the five teams. Notably, the price for purchasing each franchise and the five cities revealed for the Women's League are:

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd- Ahmedabad- 1289 crores

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd- Mumbai- 912.99 crores

Royal Challengers Sports- Bengaluru- 901 crores

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd- Delhi- 810 crores

Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd- Lucknow- 757 crores

Women's League named as Women's Premier League

Notably, the Women's League has been named as Women's Premier League. BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared the announcement. "The BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin," he wrote.

