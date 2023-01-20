Women's IPL 2023: Big update on team composition | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women's IPL to start in 2023

Women's IPL 2023: The Women's IPL is set to be kicked off with its first season in 2023 as Indian Women's cricket is set to witness greater heights. The teams of the Women's IPL are likely to be unveiled on January 25 as several teams are in the race to own and operate the franchises. However, ahead of unveiling the teams, there is yet another big development in the Women's IPL.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI is set to allow up to five foreign players in the Playing XI for the Women's IPL. The report adds that the franchises will have the option to field five foreign players, which shall also include at least one player from an Associate country. Also, the salary cap for the teams in the WIPL is set at INR 12 Crore. The salary cap will increase by INR 1.5 Cr every year in the subsequent four years.

Harmanpreet Kaur in action during Women's T20 Challenge 2020

Recently, Viacom 18 won the rights to broadcast the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced. The deal will see Viacom broadcast the WIPL for five years and have paid a staggering sum of Rs 951 crores. As things stand, the value of one WIPL match rates at more than Rs 7 crore.

BCCI secretary took to Twitter to inform about the development. Also, the Indian Board has released an official statement, detailing the development. "The BCCI is pleased to announce Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the successful bidder of Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) Seasons 2023-2027," BCCI wrote in the statement.

Undoubtedly, the market surrounding Women's IPL has expanded. It is in demand and people have received it well. The turnaround started after India qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup finals in the year 2017. Women's IPL (Indian Premier League) is expected to be a huge success and surely promises great things going forward. The women in blue led by Harmanpreet Kaur are getting huge success in bilateral events, but they are not able to win ICC tournaments. This certainly has been the case with the men's team too.

Existing men's IPL franchises have shown their interest and they will leave no stone unturned to make this league interesting. Manchester United too had shown their interest in buying a team.

