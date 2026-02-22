Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final LIVE Cricket Score: India A meet Bangladesh A in title clash

New Delhi:

The Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final is currently underway, featuring a face-off between India A and Bangladesh A. The final is being played at the Therdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, where India A won the toss and opted to bat first. The Indian A women’s team started the tournament with a loss against the UAE women’s team but bounced back strongly, securing consecutive impressive victories to cement their place in the final.

Under the leadership of Captain Radha Yadav, the team has delivered a balanced and aggressive performance in both batting and bowling. Strong top-order batting combined with controlled bowling in the middle overs has made India A a strong contender for the title. The most satisfying aspect for Radha Yadav has been the team’s improvement with each match. In the final, India A will face a formidable Bangladesh A side, which has shown excellent form throughout the tournament. This clash will test strategy, patience, and performance on a big stage.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh A (Playing 11): Fahima Khatun (C), Farzana Ismin, Shamima Sultana (WK), Sharifa Khatun, Ishma Tanzim, Sarmin Sultana, Shanjida Akhter, Fariha Trishna, Fatima Jahan, Lata Mondol, Sadiya Akhter.

India A (Playing 11): Nandini Kashyap, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasbnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (C), Mamta Madival (WK), Tanuja Kanwar, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Sonia Mendhia, Saima Thakor.