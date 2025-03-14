Women's World Cup qualifiers 2025 to be played in Pakistan, schedule out Lahore will be hosting the Women's World Cup qualifiers, as six teams will be vying to seal the remaining two spots in the ODI World Cup 2025 in India. Pakistan vs Ireland and West Indies vs Scotland will open the tournament on April 9.

The Women's World Cup qualifiers 2025 will take place in Lahore from April 9 to April 19. After the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will be hosting another multi-team tournament that will see six sides looking to seal the final two spots in the Women's World Cup 2025 later in India.

The tournament will feature Pakistan, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Bangladesh and Thailand vying for two spots in the main World Cup.

Pakistan vs Ireland and Scotland vs West Indies will open the tournament on April 9 in Lahore. The other two teams in the competition, Bangladesh and Thailand, will be facing each other on the next day. All the matches will take place in Lahore.

Hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have already confirmed their places in the World Cup, with two spots being up for grabs. The tournament will feature 15 matches in a round-robin format. The new-look Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association ground will be the two venues where the tournament will take place in completion.

Speaking on the tournament, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025."

"The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup, and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.

"On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year," he added.

Women's World Cup qualifier schedule (day matches begin at 9:30 AM, while day/night matches at 2:00 PM local time):

Wednesday, 9 April

Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Thursday, 10 April

Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

Friday, 11 April

Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

Sunday, 13 April

Scotland vs Thailand - LCCA (Day)

Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Monday, 14 April

Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Tuesday, 15 April

Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA (Day)

Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Thursday, 17 April

Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA (Day)

Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Friday, 18 April

Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Saturday, 19 April

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)