Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Women's World Cup 2025: Prize money won by Indian team in tournament

Women's World Cup 2025: Prize money won by Indian team in tournament

India and South Africa were involved in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Indian team held their nerve to defend 298 runs as they defied a defiant century from Laura Wolvaardt to beat South Africa and won the World Cup for the first time. Here's prize money won:

Team India
Team India Image Source : pti
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Navi Mumbai:

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the thrilling World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to take home a massive prize money of Rs 41.77 crore. Meanwhile, South Africa finished as the runners-up and they won the prize money of Rs 21.88 crore. They didn't give up till the end, but India eventually held their nerve to win the World Cup for the first time.

ICC had announced the record prize money of $10 million for the tournament, which was even more than the Men's World Cup 2023.

Here's the prize money won by each team (approximately)

India - Rs 41.77 crore

South Africa - Rs 21.88 crore

Australia - Rs 11.95 crore

England - Rs 11.95 crore

Sri Lanka - Rs 7.8 crore

New Zealand - Rs 7.8 crore

Bangladesh - Rs 4.5 crore

Pakistan - Rs 4.5 crore

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Womens World Cup 2025 Ind Vs Sa India Vs South Africa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\