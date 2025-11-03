Women's World Cup 2025: Prize money won by Indian team in tournament

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the thrilling World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to take home a massive prize money of Rs 41.77 crore. Meanwhile, South Africa finished as the runners-up and they won the prize money of Rs 21.88 crore. They didn't give up till the end, but India eventually held their nerve to win the World Cup for the first time.
ICC had announced the record prize money of $10 million for the tournament, which was even more than the Men's World Cup 2023.
Here's the prize money won by each team (approximately)
India - Rs 41.77 crore
South Africa - Rs 21.88 crore
Australia - Rs 11.95 crore
England - Rs 11.95 crore
Sri Lanka - Rs 7.8 crore
New Zealand - Rs 7.8 crore
Bangladesh - Rs 4.5 crore
Pakistan - Rs 4.5 crore
More to follow...