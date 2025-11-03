Women's World Cup 2025: Prize money won by Indian team in tournament India and South Africa were involved in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Indian team held their nerve to defend 298 runs as they defied a defiant century from Laura Wolvaardt to beat South Africa and won the World Cup for the first time. Here's prize money won:

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the thrilling World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to take home a massive prize money of Rs 41.77 crore. Meanwhile, South Africa finished as the runners-up and they won the prize money of Rs 21.88 crore. They didn't give up till the end, but India eventually held their nerve to win the World Cup for the first time.

ICC had announced the record prize money of $10 million for the tournament, which was even more than the Men's World Cup 2023.

Here's the prize money won by each team (approximately)

India - Rs 41.77 crore

South Africa - Rs 21.88 crore

Australia - Rs 11.95 crore

England - Rs 11.95 crore

Sri Lanka - Rs 7.8 crore

New Zealand - Rs 7.8 crore

Bangladesh - Rs 4.5 crore

Pakistan - Rs 4.5 crore

