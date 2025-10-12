Women's World Cup 2025 points table: Unbeaten England make it to the top ahead of IND vs AUS clash England were too good for Sri Lanka, with the senior players Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone putting their hand up in crucial stages as the four-time champions remained unbeaten in the Women's World Cup 2025. The India-Australia clash on Sunday could change positions on the table though.

Colombo:

Contrary to their form coming into the Women’s World Cup and questions over the strength of their side for the big tournament, England are really getting stuck into it with solid performances one after another in the competition, having notched up their third consecutive win. The competition started with a bang for England, with a 10-wicket win over South Africa, for whom it took a few days to get into the tournament, and then scraped through against Bangladesh a couple of days ago.

On Saturday, too, against the co-hosts Sri Lanka, there were moments when England weren’t at the top of their game, but had the depth and quality to sustain over 100 overs and eventually win as Chamari Athapaththu and Co suffered their second loss of the tournament. England, with that massive 89-run win, flew to the top of the table, with a really healthy net run rate of +1.864.

With six points in the kitty, England have given themselves a bit of room ahead of big games against India and Australia, especially with the positive net run rate they have. Australia's net run rate is slightly better than England's, but they have one less point due to the washout against Sri Lanka; but both are the only unbeaten teams in the competition.

South Africa set the cat amongst pigeons with the thrilling 7-wicket win against India as they threw open the tournament with the result, having suffered a hammering in their opening game. And with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan being their next three opponents, the Proteas can really push for that semi-finals spot without worrying about their final league stage clash against the mighty Australia.

Hence, the Sunday clash becomes all the more crucial for India, who slipped up against South Africa a few days ago in Visakhapatnam. With Australia, England and New Zealand being their next three matches, it could be a make-or-break couple of weeks for India, who have the quality to make it to the semi-finals but lack the killer instinct.