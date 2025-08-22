Women's World Cup matches moved out of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Navi Mumbai to host semi-final, final The ICC confirmed the updated schedule of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, set to kick off on September 30. Guwahati and Navi Mumbai were handed the matches scheduled to take place in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has been surrounded in controversy since the stampede in June.

Navi Mumbai: The ICC confirmed the updated schedule of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, set to kick off on September 30, with Guwahati set to host the tournament opener between hosts India and Sri Lanka, while Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium gets the knockouts - the semi-final and the final, if Pakistan don't qualify for the summit clash.