Women's World Cup 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch CWC 25 live on TV and streaming? India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening game as the World Cup kicks off in the Northeastern state of Assam, with the Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosting its first-ever women’s ODI. The eight-team tournament will be played across 34 days at five venues with Navi Mumbai earmarked for the final.

Guwahati:

The 13th edition of the Women's World Cup is here and it couldn't have been at a better place than India, where the popularity and following of women's cricket, especially after three seasons of the WPL, is at its tipping point. It's been 12 years since the Women's World Cup took place in India and the landscape has changed 180 degrees in the last decade. The interest and the following have increased and hence the celebration and scrutiny. As Meg Lanning mentioned, a home World Cup brings a lot of pressure with it, and how the Indian team handles it, will go a long way in deciding how far they go in the tournament.

Australia, the seven-time champions, will begin as favourites once again, but just a couple of weeks ago, India showed that Alyssa Healy and Co. are not shockproof and that there are chinks in their armour. How the other teams perform - the New Zealands, the South Africas and the Englands of the world - might define and shape India's campaign, but anything less than final would be a disappointing finish for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, who were knocked out of the group stage a year ago in the T20 World Cup.

When and where to watch Women's World Cup 2025 live on TV and streaming in India?

32 matches out of 33 in the ICC Women's World Cup will be day-night fixtures, starting at 3 PM IST, while the only day game will be on the final day of the league phase on September 26 between England and New Zealand in Vizag. The whole ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

Reserves: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya

Reserve: Inoshi Fernando