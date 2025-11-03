Women's World Cup 2025: List of award winners and prize money won

India won the World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Shafali Verma won the player of the match in the summit clash for scoring 87 runs off 78 balls and then picking two wickets with the ball. Deepti Sharma took home the player of the tournament award for her all-round show as she finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps.
Here's the list of award winners and the prize money won
India - Winners - Rs 41.77 crore
South Africa - Runners up - Rs 21.88 crore
Player of the Match in final - Shafali Verma
Player of the World Cup 2025 - Deepti Sharma
Most runs in World Cup - Laura Wolvaardt (571 runs)
Most wickets in World Cup - Deepti Sharma (22 wickets)
Women's World Cup Winners List
1973 - England
1978 - Australia
1982 - Australia
1988 - Australia
1993 - England
1997 - Australia
2000 - New Zealand
2005 - Australia
2009 - England
2013 - Australia
2017 - England
2022 - Australia
2025 - India
More to follow...