Women's World Cup 2025: List of award winners and prize money won India Women create history, winning the World Cup for the first time as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here's the list of award winners and prize money won after the tournament.

Navi Mumbai:

India won the World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Shafali Verma won the player of the match in the summit clash for scoring 87 runs off 78 balls and then picking two wickets with the ball. Deepti Sharma took home the player of the tournament award for her all-round show as she finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

Here's the list of award winners and the prize money won

India - Winners - Rs 41.77 crore

South Africa - Runners up - Rs 21.88 crore

Player of the Match in final - Shafali Verma

Player of the World Cup 2025 - Deepti Sharma

Most runs in World Cup - Laura Wolvaardt (571 runs)

Most wickets in World Cup - Deepti Sharma (22 wickets)

Women's World Cup Winners List

1973 - England

1978 - Australia

1982 - Australia

1988 - Australia

1993 - England

1997 - Australia

2000 - New Zealand

2005 - Australia

2009 - England

2013 - Australia

2017 - England

2022 - Australia

2025 - India

More to follow...