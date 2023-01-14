Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: India thrash South Africa to kickstart their campaign

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/TWITTER Team India

India thrashed South Africa by seven wickets to begin their campaign in the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on a high note on Saturday. Opener Shweta Sehrawat smashed an unbeaten 92 after skipper Shafali Verma blazed away to power India to victory.

South Africa opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a target of 167. India was off to a blazing start with the opening duo of Shafali and Sehrawat adding 77 runs in just seven overs at Willowmoore Park. Shafali, who has played 51 T20Is, 21 ODIs and two Test matches for the senior team at the international level, looked in excellent touch as she hammered the South African bowlers and put her side on course for a big win.

However, having smashed nine fours and a six in an entertaining stay, Shafali was dismissed by off-spinner Miane Smit at the start of the eighth over. Her strike rate was an incredible 281.25 when she got out.

Unperturbed by the departure of Shafali, Sehrawat carried on in the same vein and helped her team cross the line with 21 balls to spare. Sehrawat's previous best was 40 against the same opponents.

Earlier, the South Africans too got a flying start with Simone Lourens (61 off 44 balls) and Elandri Janse van Rensburg (23 off 13) putting on 56 runs in only 4 overs. Left-arm spinner Sonam Yadav gave India their first breakthrough when she had Rensburg caught behind by Richa Ghosh, who is also a senior India player.

Shafali, then, got into the act by dismissing her counterpart Oluhle Siyo for a duck. Madison Landsman chipped in with 32 off 17 balls, while Karabo Meso and Miane Smit made brisk 19 and 16, respectively. However, the home team was pegged back after top-scorer Lourens was run out in the 17th over, a crucial juncture, as they settled for 166 for five.

