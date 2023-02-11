Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka upset hosts South Africa by 3 runs in thriller opening contest

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup saw a big upset as hosts South Africa were stunned by Sri Lanka by three runs. Chamari Athapaththu’s 68-run knock saw her lead the way as Sri Lanka won in the final over to start the campaign on high. She was later adjourned ‘Player of the Match’ for leading the side to a win while the hosts will now look to bounce back in their second match.

Chamari leads way for Sri Lanka

Bathed in the glorious golden light of a Cape Town evening, the 33-year-old put South Africa to the sword in front of a stunned home crowd, lighting up the first half of the match with her scything blade before superbly skippering her side home to a famous win.

For so many years Athapaththu has had to carry Sri Lanka’s efforts, steadying the ship at the top of the order. But an influx of young quality players has given the captain freedom to unleash her talents, and she did just that in a batting assault that featured 12 boundaries.

It was the veteran’s back-to-back fours that relieved the pressure after a tense opening few overs, and she barely looked back, putting together a superb partnership worth 86 runs with U19 captain Vishmi Gunaratne (35). A catch in the deep ended her 50-ball knock of 68 with just under three overs of the innings remaining.

“I tried to lead from the front, it was a team performance,” a modest Athapaththu said on receiving her Player of the Match award.

"There is good culture in the team, the players are very committed.

“Vishmi is a superstar, our Under-19 captain. I just play my natural game.”

Sri Lanka went into the World Cup as the fourth-highest-ranked side in Group 1.

But this result heaps huge pressure on the tournament hosts, and gives Athapaththu a real chance of pushing for one of the two semi-final qualification spots.

“South Africa are one of the best in the world, and playing at home. We have upset big teams on a couple of occasions... but I hope my team can do better in this World Cup.”

Tough pill to swallow for hosts

The will to win was visible from Athapaththu in the field, as she led from the front with outstanding athleticism while also marshaling her bowlers brilliantly. Armed with a trio of skillful spinners, the Sri Lankan skipper had the tools at her disposal, but used them to perfection on the night. And with fascinating fixtures against Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand still to come in the group stage, you’d be brave to bet against Athapaththu inspiring her team to more famous victories before the tournament is out.

Latest Cricket News