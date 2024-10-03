Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, squads, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Captains of all 10 teams ahead of Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will commence today (October 3) as 10 teams fight for the glory. The tournament will be played in the UAE, a late decision to shift from Bangladesh, which recently witnessed political turmoil and violence. However, Bangladesh remain the official host of the World Cup and they will face Scotland in the opening game.

The second match of the day will see Pakistan and Sri Lanka locking horns with both games set to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. As for India, they have been slotted in Group A and will get their campaign underway on October 4 (Friday) against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each and the top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinal with the final set to take place on October 20 in Dubai. Australia have won the T20 World Cup a staggering six times including the previous edition and the Alyssa Healy-led side will be keen on lifting the trophy for the record-extending seventh time.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Schedule

October 3: Match 1: Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 3.30 PM IST

October 3: Match 2: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 4: Match 3: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 3.30 PM IST

October 4: Match 4: India v New Zealand, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 5: Match 5: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 3.30 PM IST

October 5: Match 6: Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 6: Match 7: India v Pakistan, Dubai, 3.30 PM IST

October 6: Match 8: West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 7: Match 9: England v South Africa, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 8: Match 10: Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 9: Match 11: South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 3.30 PM IST

October 9: Match 12: India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 10: Match 13: Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 11: Match 14: Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 12: Match 15: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 3.30 PM IST

October 12: Match 16: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 13: Match 17: England v Scotland, Sharjah, 3.30 PM IST

October 13: Match 18: India v Australia, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 14: Match 19: Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 15: Match 20: England v West Indies, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 17: Match 21: Semi-final 1, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

October 18: Match 22: Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 7.30 PM IST

October 20: Match 23: Final, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST

Squads

Group A

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk)

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

Group B

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

Travelling reserve: Miané Smit

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Venues

All the matches of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played in Sharjah and Dubai.

Live Streaming and telecast in India

Star Sports Network will telecast all the World Cup matches on TV in India while Disney+Hotstar will stream the matches live in the country for free.