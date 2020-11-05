Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers dismiss Velocity for 47

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shafali Verma (13) and Shikha Pandey (10) and Leigh Kasperek (11*) were the only batters who crossed double-figure mark in the game against Trailblazers.

Opting to bat, Velocity were bundled out for 47 by Trailblazers in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler, returning with incredible figures of 3.1-0-9-4.

Velocity had made a bright start to the tournament on Wednesday when they defeated Supernovas in a thrilling match by five wickets, but fell like a pack of cards in their second match against Trailblazers.

Shafali Verma (13) and Shikha Pandey (10) and Leigh Kasperek (11*) were the only batters who crossed double-figure mark in the game against Trailblazers.

Ecclestone, who is also the current world no.1 T20 bowler, took the key wickets of Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy and Sushma Verma. Jhulan Goswami, meanwhile, dismissed the dangerous Shafali Verma.

Brief Score:

Velocity: 47 allout in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9)

(With inputs from PTI)

