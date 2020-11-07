Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers in thrilling finish to set up repeat clash in final

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Radha Yadav bowled a brilliant final over as she defended 10 runs in the final over to secure a win for the Supernovas on Saturday.

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers in a thrilling game at Sharjah as they set up the final against the same side on November 9 (Monday). Radha Yadav bowled a brilliant final over as she defended 10 runs in the final over to secure a win for the Supernovas on Saturday.

Chasing the target of 147, Trailblazers made a bright start -- thanks to Deandra Dottin who scored a quickfire 15-ball 27, while their captain Smriti Mandhana played the anchor role as she scored 33.

However, the bowlers made a bright comeback as Richa Ghosh (4) and Dayalan Hemalatha (4) departed quickly. Harleen Deol's 27, alongwith Deepti Yadav (43*) did bring Trailblazers back in the game, but Radha Yadav kept the length and line tight in the final over to deny Trailblazers the win.

Supernovas have now qualified for the final of the tournament by the virtue of a higher Net Run Rate over Velocity, who conceded a heavy 9-wicket defeat to the Trailblazers on Thursday.

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu's 67 off 48 balls took Supernovas to 146/6 in their 20 overs against the Trailblazers.

Athapaththu put up an opening partnership of 89 runs with Priya Punia after which she put up 29 for the second wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Veteran Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, spinner Harleen Deol and Bangladesh spinner Salma Khatun all got a wicket each while three batswomen were run outs.

