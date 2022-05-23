Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Velocity vs Supernovas, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Live streaming details
Match DetailsVelocity vs Supernovas
Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match No. 2
Tuesday, 3:30 PM
MCA Stadium, Pune
Dream 11 for Velocity vs Supernovas
Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma(VC), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar(C), Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi
Probable Playing XI for Velocity vs Supernovas
Velocity: Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Shivali Shinde
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tania Bhatia, Alana King, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Muskan Malik, Monica Patel, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Sophie Ecclestone
Live Streaming details
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
Tuesday, 24th May
3:30 PM IST
MCA Stadium, Pune
Full Squads
Velocity
Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra
Supernovas
Harmanpreet Kaur, Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya