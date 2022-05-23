Follow us on Image Source : IPL Supernovas players in action against Trailblazers

Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Velocity vs Supernovas, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Live streaming details

Match Details

Velocity vs Supernovas

Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match No. 2

Tuesday, 3:30 PM

MCA Stadium, Pune

Dream 11 for Velocity vs Supernovas

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma(VC), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar(C), Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi

Probable Playing XI for Velocity vs Supernovas

Velocity: Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Shivali Shinde

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tania Bhatia, Alana King, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Muskan Malik, Monica Patel, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Sophie Ecclestone

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Velocity vs Supernovas the 2nd Match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch Velocity vs Supernovas the 2nd Match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the Velocity vs Supernovas the 2nd Match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022?

Tuesday, 24th May

At what time does Velocity vs Supernovas the 2nd Match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the Velocity vs Supernovas the 2nd Match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 being played?

MCA Stadium, Pune

Full Squads

Velocity

Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur, Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya