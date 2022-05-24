WT20 Challenge 2022: SPN vs TRL - Vastrakar scalps 4 wickets, Deol and Punia take brilliant catches; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets

Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets, giving just 12 runs in her best haul in T20 cricket as Supernovas registered a 49-run win over Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge on Monday. The 22-year-old Pooja picked crucial wickets of Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, and Salma Khatun in two separate spells to shatter the batting line-up of the defending champions.

While Pooja shattered the TRL batting line-up, Harleen deol and Priya Punia showed an exceptional performance on the field.

Harleen took wonderful catches and sent Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav back to hut.

On the other hand Punia caught TRL skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophia Dunkley out

The Supernovas had set a target of 163 runs, the tournament's highest-ever score and Trailblazers were restricted to 114/9.