Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Trailblazers need to improve fielding to beat Supernovas, feels Smriti Mandhana

Image Source : BCCI Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Smriti Mandhana.

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana has said that her side will have to improve fielding and show urgency in the powerplay while batting, if they are to stop Supernovas from winning their third title in the three-team Women's T20 Challenge. The two teams play each other here on Monday.

"We need to improve our fielding as I think we gave away 15-20 runs extra in the last game on the field. Also, we need to stop runs in the powerplay against Chamari Atapattu (of Supernovas)," said Mandhana about the plans.

Atapattu had scored 67 off 48 deliveries and had taken 29 off 19 deliveries in the powerplay phase to drive Supernovas ahead in Saturday's game. Supernovas won the game by just two runs.

Mandhana said that she is proud of the way the team has played in the tournament, especially in the last game where they came back to make a match of the game.

Supernovas had taken off to score 89 in 12 overs but Trailblazers restricted them to 146 for six with good bowling in the last eight overs.

Then, after Supernovas restricted them to 91 for four in the 15 overs, Trailblazers made 51 in the last five overs to lose by just two runs.

"I am quite impressed with the way we came back, both with the bat and ball in the last match," said Mandhana before adding that the tournament has been a great experience, especially after the lockdown.

"This has been an amazing experience. We all had been looking to play cricket. The seven months (of no cricket during the lockdown) has been tough for us. And again the 14 days of quarantine. This tournament will give the players experience."

